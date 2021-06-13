I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $714.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00441411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003585 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.01044844 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,924,370 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.