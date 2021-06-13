i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan Acquires 3,000 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
