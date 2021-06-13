i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan Acquires 3,000 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

