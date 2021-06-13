ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post sales of $376.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.91 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 113,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30. ICF International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

