Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the May 13th total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPWR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 81,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,170. Ideal Power has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

