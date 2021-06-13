Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.26. Ideanomics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 19,987 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

