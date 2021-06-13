Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 111,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

