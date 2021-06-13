Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,371.4% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. Indiva has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

