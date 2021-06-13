Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFNNY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.