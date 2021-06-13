Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFNNY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

