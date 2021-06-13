ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,986. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

