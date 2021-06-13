Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $23.63

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $25.20. Inhibrx shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 966 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

