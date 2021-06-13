Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $25.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

INGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

