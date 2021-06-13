Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $149,606.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

