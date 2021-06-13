Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,550 shares in the company, valued at C$152,337.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

TSE DML opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DML has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

