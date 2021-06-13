Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 3,132 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESTC stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

