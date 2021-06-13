Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $70,665.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.