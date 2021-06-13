Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $70,665.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ONEW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.