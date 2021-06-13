Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24.

TSE PEY opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$7.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

