Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $538,337.64 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.