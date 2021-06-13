Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

