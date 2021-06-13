Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $1,084,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.