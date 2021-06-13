Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Insulet reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

PODD opened at $282.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.65. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $175.35 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

