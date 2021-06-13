Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 18,119,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712,584. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

