Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

