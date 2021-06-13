Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

