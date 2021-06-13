Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.