Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,809,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

