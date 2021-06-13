Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

