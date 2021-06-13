Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.