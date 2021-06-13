Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $341.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

