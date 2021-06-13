Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 13th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

PSCE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 403,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,530. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

