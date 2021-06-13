iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.

