iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the May 13th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $851,000.

