iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.17. 833,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

