iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $424.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

