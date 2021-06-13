iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

