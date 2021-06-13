Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

IVPAF stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

