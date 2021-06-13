Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 84,260 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.