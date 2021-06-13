Jadestone Energy plc (JSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
