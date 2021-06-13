Jadestone Energy plc (JSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.