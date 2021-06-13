Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.