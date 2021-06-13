Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

Shares of RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

