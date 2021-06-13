Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE EMN opened at $125.33 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

