Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €742.90 ($874.00) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €683.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.