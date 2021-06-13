JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 23.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

VV opened at $198.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $198.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

