JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LOWC opened at $127.04 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $89.75 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.73.

