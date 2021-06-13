Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 925 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT remained flat at $$387.72 on Friday. 751,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,372. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

