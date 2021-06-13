Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

