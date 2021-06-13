Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. 13,683,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.