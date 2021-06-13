Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $47,487.40 and approximately $2,772.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

