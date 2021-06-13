Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,034 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,752,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73.

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

