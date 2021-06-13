JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $387.65 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.11% of Snap-on worth $387,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $238.88 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.