Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

